Actress Shannen Doherty reveals that she has stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty is facing a major health battle. The 48-year-old actress, who appeared on ABC News on Tuesday, said she now has stage 4 breast cancer. “It will come out in a few days or a week that I have stage 4,” said Doherty. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.” The star “Beverly Hills 90210” announced in 2017 that she was in remission for breast cancer that was initially diagnosed in 2015. For over a year, Doherty says, she has been fighting silently again against cancer, even while she continued to work, including filming the “Beverly Hills” reboot, “BH90210.” She was dealing with the devastating news as she mourned the death of her former “90210” costar Luke Perry in 2019. “It was so strange for me to get the diagnosis and then someone who was apparently healthy to go first, ” she said. “It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion.” She went on to say, “It’s hard because I thought when I finally came out, I would have worked and worked 16 hours a day and people could look at it and say,” Oh my God, she can work and other people with phase 4 can work. Our life does not end when we receive that diagnosis. We still have to live. “Doherty said she has trouble processing the disease to come back.” I don’t think I’ve processed it, “she said.” It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say, “Why me?” And then I go, “Well, why not me? Who else? Who else than me deserves this?” None of us. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I am going to tell my mother and my husband. “She has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011. Doherty said she decided to share her diagnosis because the court filings released this week in a legal battle she has with an insurance company include her current state of health.” I prefer that people hear it from me, “she said. Related video from 2019: Shannen Doherty opens on how cancer changed her marriage

