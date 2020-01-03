Actress Anya Chalotra (Yennerfer) analyzes one of the most epic sorcerer scenes

Loading...

Netflix is ​​usually good for turning television shows into great phenomena of pop culture and it seems that they have done magic again, but this time it is for The Witcher!

Yes, the Witcher series has been highly anticipated by fans of the franchise and now that it finally arrived, the community can't stop talking about it. From epic history, to incredibly choreographed sword fights, the Witcher series is more than anyone expected.

Thanks to a new video from Netflix's YouTube channel, in which Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennerfer on the show, analyzes one of the most intense scenes of the first season. If you don't want the scene to break down, I'd say don't look, but if you want to learn some behind-the-scenes action, I'd tell you to take a look!

Watch the breakdown of the scene for the epic Witcher scene of Anya Chalotra (Yennerfer) below:

In related news, we recently evoked some of the program's critical comments and inserted them into our review summary. Some critics do not like it while others love it. However, the program's success will be reduced to what Witcher's hardcore fans think and seem to be impressed. Check out our review summary for The Witcher Netflix series here!

The Witcher series is now broadcast on Netflix. Have you already seen the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube