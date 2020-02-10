Actress and dancer Paula Kelly died at the age of 76

Paula Kelly as Leggy Peggy in Uptown Saturday Night. Photo credit: Warner Bros

Actress and dancer Paula Kelly passed away on February 9 at the age of 76, according to Broadway World. No cause of death is known, but friends and relatives have confirmed their death on social media today.

Kelly was born in Jacksonville, Florida in October 1943 and grew up in New York City. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia College of Music and Art and studied music at the Julliard School in New York City.

Her career as a Broadway actress and dancer lasted for decades and began in the 1960s.

She trained and performed as a dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in New York City.

Paula Kelly has appeared in many Broadway productions

She made her Broadway debut in 1964 when she performed Mrs. Veloz in the musical Something More! She also appeared in Broadway productions such as The Dozens (1969), Ovids Metamorphosis (1971) and Sophisticated Ladies (1981).

It was featured in the August 1969 issue of Playboy.

She has played roles in many TV shows, including Janet Carlisle in Kojak, Olaiya in Sanford and Son, and Marguerite in Golden Girls. She also appeared on the Carol Burnett Show in 1968.

She has appeared in Sweet Charity’s London stage production and film adaptation.

Her other films include Karen Anson in Andromeda Strain, Leggy Peggy in Uptown Saturday Night, Martha in Soylent Green and Ma Pearl in Once Upon A Time … When We Were Colored.

She is also known for her role as Satin Doll in Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.

She won several NAACP awards. She received an Emmy nomination for an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as full-back Liz Williams in Night Court.

She also received an Emmy nomination for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a mini-series for her role as Theresa on Women of Brewster Place.

She retired from acting in 1999.

Paula Kelly was married to Don Chaffey

In the 1980s, she married British film and television director Don Chaffey. Chaffey is best known for directing episodes of Charlie’s Angels, Stingray, Fantasy Island, Mission: Impossible and MacGyver.

His films include the film Jason and the Argonauts from 1963. He died of heart disease in New Zealand in November 1990.

Paula Kelly is survived by her daughter.