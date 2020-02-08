Actor Robert Conrad, best known for ‘The Wild Wild West’, dead at 84

Robert Conrad, the square jaw actor who is best known for his role in the TV show “The Wild, Wild West,” died Saturday in Malibu, California, of heart failure, said a family spokesperson. He was 84.

Conrad was born in Chicago and worked as a milkman and singer at a local nightclub before moving to Los Angeles in 1958. His first major recurring role was in ‘Hawaiian Eye’ in 1959.

He then played as James T. West’s secret service agent in “The Wild Wild West”, which ran from 1965 to 1969.

From 1976 to 1978 he played WWII hunter Greg “Pappy” Boyington in “Baa Baa Black Sheep”, later renamed “Black Sheep Squadron”.

Conrad has appeared in several other TV shows and films, along with directing and producing in the 1980s and 1990s. Since 2008, he has organized a radio program on CRN Digital Talk Radio called “The PM Show with Robert Conrad.”

He also used his tough image in commercials, including a classic series in which he appeared with an Eveready battery on his shoulder and said, “I challenge you to repel it!”

He was married twice, with Joan Kenlay, with whom he had five children, from 1952 to 1977, and with LaVelda Ione Fann, with whom he had three children, from 1983 to 2010.

