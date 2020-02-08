Actor Orson Bean died at the age of 91 after a car accident

Actor Orson Bean died at the age of 91 after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Friday evening.

The Los Angeles police say it was an accident and the driver is not to blame. Despite initial evidence that led to no charges, the police said they could move the prosecutor’s case forward to determine if further investigation was needed.

A tragic accident. What a terrible loss. Orson Bean was such a talented, fun, and lovable man. At 91, he was still playing. He enjoyed his roles on television, on stage and on screen, but my favorite was Loren Bray in “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman”. https://t.co/DElexpgCTp

TMZ reporters say Bean crossed the road irregularly when he was unbalanced by a passing car and constructed in another moving car, writes Mediafax. The actor immediately lost his life.

Bean’s career began in the 1950s when he appeared several times as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jack Paar and Johnny Carson. She was one of the most famous characters in American contest shows from the second half of the 20th century.

Dreadful.

Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law.

God bless his soul and give strength to his loved ones. https://t.co/eHgwS1aV4k

She also played in shows such as “7th Heaven” (2003), “How I Met Your Mother” (2007) and “Modern Family” (2016). Bean also starred in the film “The Equalizer 2” (2018).