Actor Michael Douglas announced his approval of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg as president on Tuesday, and told People Magazine that he hadn’t been as enthusiastic about a presidential candidate since the late John F. Kennedy.

“I’m Michael Douglas, I played a president in a movie, but that’s the real world,” the actor said in a video for the Bloomberg campaign. “Mike Bloomberg has what it takes to win, unite the country, overcome the endless struggles to get things done. Mike has built a business, run a city, and faced major challenges such as gun security and climate change. Mike.” a doer, a united, a firm leader, the president America needs. “

“I feel so blessed to have one of the greatest candidates in the history of our elections in this particularly difficult time,” Douglas told People.

He added that although he is “very proud” of the current Democratic line-up, he believes that one too far left would further split the country.

“I don’t know if we are ready to dramatically change the policy or if we are working harder to fix just some of the things that are wrong,” said Douglas. “A little change may be necessary to make the audience feel a little safer before a dramatic change occurs.”

He added, “The fact that [Bloomberg] doesn’t have to pay people for his campaign means that he doesn’t owe anything to anyone. Do I hope that money in political campaigns will be a thing of the past? Sure. I think Mike would be one of the first be who says that. “

