Actor Michael Douglas, former mayor of Gary, Indiana, blunt for Bloomberg

Actor Michael Douglas takes a photo on Saturday with supporters for Michael Bloomberg in the Madison campaign office. (Photo: Ricardo Torres / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Actor Michael Douglas played a governor of Wisconsin who became president in the movie “The American President,” but on Saturday he played in favor of the democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

Douglas was in Madison for the opening of the second campaign office in the state. He has also been featured in radio commercials that expressed his support for the former Republican mayor of New York City.

“He has done more as a private person and as mayor than most congressmen or senators,” Douglas said. “This is a rare moment. I haven’t felt that way since John Kennedy. “

Douglas came to Wisconsin the day after his father, actor Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 103, came to Wisconsin.

Douglas thanked supporters for their condolences and prayers for his family and said that he and his father often spoke about sports and politics.

When Bloomberg announced that he would be president, Douglas said his father was enthusiastic about his prospects.

“I don’t know if he pulled my leg or not, but one of the last words he said in the hospital … he asked me to lean close to him,” Douglas said. “And I leaned over to him and he looked at me and said,” Mike can get it done. “

Douglas was half of a two-part push through the Bloomberg campaign to defeat the Wisconsin voters on Saturday.

She’s not a Hollywood celebrity, but former Gary, Indiana, mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, attracted around 100 people to the American Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee, where she tackled Bloomberg’s plan to tackle the gaping prosperity gap between black and white Americans .

Karen Freeman-Wilson, former mayor of Gary, Indiana, praises presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s plan to tackle the black-and-white prosperity gap at an event Saturday at the America’s Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee. (Photo: Annysa Johnson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Bloomberg himself outlined the main points of his Greenwood initiative via television, named after the destruction of a successful black business district – known as “Black Wall Street” – by white mobs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.

He summed up the nation’s history of race-based economic injustices, from slavery to Jim Crow and redlining. Today, he said, black Americans have one tenth of the wealth of fellow white citizens. As president, he said, he would try to close that gap by creating 100,000 new black businesses, investing $ 70 billion in deprived neighborhoods and helping 1 million more African-Americans become homeowners.

Freeman-Wilson said that Bloomberg is the only candidate who explicitly addresses the concerns of black Americans and the “historical injustices that have affected our community.”

In addition, she said, he has a track record of investing in communities across the country and supporting initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence, tackling climate change and supporting colored men.

“He understood that the only way to eliminate economic and racial inequalities is a meaningful investment,” said Freeman-Wilson, a former Indiana judge and attorney general who served as mayor of Gary from 2012 to 2020.

“It’s not why I support MIke Bloomberg,” she said. “Why wouldn’t I do that?”

Presidential candidate and former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg uses his proposal to close the black and white prosperity gap of the United States via television to a crowd of about 100 people who had gathered Saturday at the American Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee. (Photo: Annysa Johnson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Both Freeman-Wilson and Douglas talked about a part of Bloomberg’s history that could be problematic for their respective target groups: the New York stop-and-frisk policy that has since been disproportionately aimed at young men of color and the fact that he previously walked as a Republican.

“He made a big mistake by stopping and searching,” Freeman-Wilson said. “But this is what he did. He acknowledged that error. And he continued to correct it, by investing in detention alternatives, by investing in education, by creating opportunities for young African-American men.”

Douglas acknowledged that Bloomberg had previously registered as a Republican “when the Republican Party stood for something other than now.” Today he assured the crowd that the candidate is “a stone-cold democrat.”

The two also took veiled jabs on President Donald Trump.

“We need a president who’s willing to listen to different opinions – we’re here a day after people are fired for telling the truth,” Freeman-Wilson said.

Douglas praised Bloomberg for separating his private company.

“He could have no involvement at all with his company compared to some other people,” Douglas said. “And his business multiplied four times in value (while he was in office), so he’s doing something right.”

Trump Victory spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement:

“Despite Michael Bloomberg’s desperate efforts to buy relevance in these elections, he cannot hide from the socialist policies that made him a failed mayor. His efforts to control every aspect of our lives, from anti-second change policies to regulating the size of soft drinks, comes directly from a socialist, big-government book and will be firmly rejected by the Wisconsin voters. “

“Race is wide open”

Bloomberg served as mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013. In 2016, Bloomberg supported the democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and called Trump a “scammer” during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Trump won the elections and Bloomberg hopes to hire him in November. But first he must win the nomination.

Jorna Taylor, Wisconsin state director for the Bloomberg campaign, said they hope to build momentum for Bloomberg throughout the state and plan to open its offices in La Crosse and Appleton.

“We’re going to campaign across the state to beat Donald Trump from day one landing in this state,” Taylor said.

The Iowa caucus debacle, Taylor said, shows that there is room for Bloomberg in the primary room.

“People still decide in this race and I think that is really demonstrated by the results that come from Iowa,” Taylor said. “This race is wide open and that is why Bloomberg’s candidacy is so critical. … We look forward to seeing how it will take place in the coming months.”

Although the Bloomberg campaign has done a lot of work for the Wisconsin primary school on April 7, Taylor does not think it is Wisconsin or going bankrupt for the campaign.

“We know that Wisconsin is a critical state,” Taylor said, adding the Democratic National Convention is being organized in Milwaukee in July. “We are determined to stay here until November, regardless of whether Bloomberg is the candidate or not.”

“Don’t bring a knife to a firefight”

Both events attracted supporters, as well as those who are undecided but wanted to hear what the candidate had to say.

“I wanted to hear about his initiative and see what he could bring to this prosperity gap that we have in Wisconsin and the nation,” said Antoine Gosa of Racine, who took his teenage daughter to the event in Milwaukee.

David Meister from Fox Point, who wore a Bloomberg sticker on his jacket, said he applied for the campaign on the first day his candidacy was announced. “I traveled to New York once a month for business and I saw him transform the city,” he said.

The Madison office in Bloomberg was, to the delight of campaign staff, full of Democratic and Bloomberg supporters.

Jeff Lennberg and his wife, Gretchen Schultz-Lennberg, from Cottage Grove, came to the Madison event with an open mind.

Although they plan to support everyone who wins the Democratic nomination in November, Lennberg said he is still undecided in the primary.

“I like Mike Bloomberg’s more moderate approach,” Lennberg said. “You are going to get a lot more done. The extreme left, the extreme right, they can’t come together in any way.”

He knows how to reach certain people who are more moderate in the Senate in the House of Representatives and who work together. “

Jeanne Wright, from Mount Horeb in Dane County, also came to learn more about Bloomberg and seemed to like what she heard.

“You don’t take a knife to a firefight,” Wright said about Bloomberg’s candidacy. “I think the man comes with some chops and he can do the job.”

Wright, a democratic socialist, has supported US Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont and US Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. But she thinks Democrats should find out whoever it is.

“When it comes down to it, I think the only thing we all support is that we think the current president is dishonoring the office and that we want to see change,” Wright said. “We are willing to swallow personal preferences to … find out someone to restore the values ​​of this country.”

