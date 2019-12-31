Actor John Boyega under fire for raw pranks from & # 39; Star Wars & # 39;

Loading...

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

The "Star Wars" actor, John Boyega, felt the force of outrage online on Tuesday after making a crude joke about his character hooked with the Jedi hero King in his fictional galaxy.

The star made the mocking comment in response to a fan, who joked on Instagram that the death of his character's romantic rival in the new movie "The Rise of Skywalker" had opened the door to Boyega's character, Finn.

"It's not about who he kisses, but who finally puts the pipe. You're a genius," Boyega replied.

His comment sparked a series of criticism from other fans who accused Boyega of misogyny and bad taste.

"Brother, you're extremely disgusting and disgusting too fucking disrespectful … you can't be so jealous of Adam Driver," wrote Twitter user Hannha Crogmen with a screenshot of Boyega's comment, referring to the actor who plays Kylo Ren .

Boyega defended his comment, noting that it was a joke about fictional characters, and not Daisy Ridley, the actress who plays Rey.

"Obviously you don't know the difference [sic] between a fictional world and reality," Boyega wrote on Twitter to Crogmen.

“I was talking about King of Star Wars. When did I talk about women in general? ”, He wrote to another critic on Instagram.