Actor denies separation of calves from their mothers

Calves are born five times a day at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc County. (Photo: Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center)

Dairy farmers push back against an Oscar’s price acceptance speech by actor and vegan activist Joaquin Phoenix who claimed that farmers are cruel to cows and newborn calves.

The artist, who took home the prize for best actor on Sunday evening for his role in “Joker”, used his speech to mislead the dairy industry and the breeding of cows.

“We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, although her cries for fear are undeniable,” Phoenix said. “And then we take her milk that is meant for her calf and we put it in our coffee and in our breakfast cereals.”

That did not go well with dairy farmers.

A newborn calf is taken from its mother about 20 minutes after birth, but it is for their own safety, said dairy farmer Tina Hinchley from Dane County.

“If that mother had manure with him, we would risk that calf, our best genetics on the farm, get infected with Salmonella, E. Coli or Listeria, along with Tetanus and all the other things hanging around on the farm,” Said Hinchley.

Instead, the calf receives colostrum, from its mother, and it is bottle-fed with a milk-replacing formula.

“Milk substitute is the best baby formula that you can get. It is powdered milk with all the vitamins and nutrients that calf needs, “Hinchley said.

As for the mother: “She’s going to fool around a little for that calf, but she’s not attacking us or anything. It’s almost like” Woo hoo, the babysitter is here. Now I can eat. ” to do. “

For thousands of years, cows have been bred to produce milk for people.

“The modern dairy cow of today is not so motherly,” says dairy farmer Carrie Mess of Lake Mills.

“Occasionally we have a cow that shows a little more maternal instinct, but it’s quite rare,” Mess said.

Phoenix has spoken out against the wool industry as cruel to sheep.

To protest against fish, he “drowned” to show how fish normally suffer in their last moments of life, “the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group says on its website.

As a vegan since he was a child, Phoenix was the 2019 Person of the Year from PETA.

“I think we have become very detached from the natural world and many of us that we are guilty of are a self-centered worldview – the belief that we are the center of the universe,” Phoenix said in his Oscars speech.

An estimated 30 million people watch the Oscars, causing dairy farmers to cringe because of the damage that Phoenix could suffer as more consumers turn to soy milk, almond milk and other dairy alternatives.

“We have a free country, with freedom of expression, but we want Joaquin Phoenix to talk to us, rather than to us, because if he did, he would learn a lot about the commitment dairy farmers make to animal welfare,” said Alan Bjerga, spokesman for the National Milk Producers Federation.

“This is not the first time he has made such comments, but it is becoming more widely known because it was in an Oscars speech,” Bjerga said.

