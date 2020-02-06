Actor Corin Nemec wants a new Stargate series – offers for Star In It!

Actor Corin Nemec, who played Jonas Quinn in Stargate SG-1, supported Showrunner Jospeh Malozzi’s campaign for a new Stargate show.

Nemec not only threw its support behind the campaign for a new Stargate show, but also offered to participate in it.

Nemec shared a video with YouTuber Orville Nation expressing support for the campaign and expressing his desire to be part of a new Stargate show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNSx27CvgxE [/ embed]

Nemec said, “I wish I had published this call in time to support Joseph Malozzi’s Twitter storm campaign that took place on December 6th. It is extremely important to support Brad Wright and all production personnel in these campaigns. Unfortunately I was on my way to Great Britain during this time and could not participate myself. “

See also: Stargate actor Chris Judge is annoyed about his role as Teal’c in New Series!

He continued: “Personally, I love Stargate, although I’m biased. And I would love to see Stargate in action with a new show. “

Nemec then showed his interest in playing on the new show when it happened: “I know the chances of me slipping in there are relatively slim, but that means I would of course throw my hat in the ring if I did nobody would have one. “

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Bounding Into Comics comic culture. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

He ended his call and said, “Hey guys, love you. Dear Orville nation. You are the best. I am so sorry that I missed the end of the campaign myself, but a must visit. Duty calls my friends. God bless you and I will speak to you soon. “

See also: Stargate SG-1 actor Corin Nemec fights for a role in The Orville by Seth McFarlane

Nemec previously announced that he would promote a role in The Orville by Seth MacFarlane for an episode that is expected to be shot in December. It is possible that he could not have participated in the Stargate Twitter storm campaign because he ended up on The Orville and filmed it!

Joseph Mallozzi pointed out that a new Stargate show was in the hands of potential distributors after a global Stargate tweetstorm on January 25th. According to Mallozzi, this tweetstorm was trendy in France, Germany and Canada.

In his blog, he wrote: “The potential home of a new series was showered with a reminder that the Stargate fandom is out there – and he was really looking forward to a new In-Canon series. The rest is up to you … “

Related: Goa’uld Tries To Stop Joseph Mallozzi’s Tweetstorm For A New Stargate Show!

Do you want to see Corin Nemec in a new Stargate series?