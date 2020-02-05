Action-packed festivals and events are planned for Wakefield

The Wakefield Council has announced plans to bring a variety of creative, inspiring, and action-packed festivals and events to the district.

The Council’s cabinet is asked to approve the framework for festivals and events planned for the next fiscal year. The focus is on four signature festivals and the development of community events.

The four proposed festivals are the expansion of the popular Rhubarb Festival, a summer festival in August, a Words festival in October and an Explore festival that will connect with other Council initiatives throughout the year.

The festivals take place in 2020/21 and are to be expanded and further developed in the coming years.

Community events such as the Municipal Council’s coastal events and Roman Castleford will continue to offer residents and visitors more opportunities to get together and visit our towns and cities.

The plans follow the success of the Wakefield Council’s first signature event last summer.

The successful 16-day “Festival of the Moon” attracted over 31,000 visitors, supported the local economy and made the city and the district better known for future events and visitors.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member of the Wakefield Council for Culture, Leisure, and Sports, said: “This new and exciting program will bring significant benefits across the district, including promoting the district as a unique cultural and creative place, and increasing our presence in our city and city ​​centers.

“The potential to expand our event program will benefit communities in our district. Side activities and other smaller events will support the main street and also showcase local talent.

“This is a really exciting proposition for our district and the opportunity to show the outside world what we have here while offering great festivals and events to the locals to enjoy. This program will really help put our district on the map. “

Wakefield’s famous rhubarb festival will return to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse heritage.

The Explore Festival offers a unique approach to exploring the history of the district through numerous events including arts and crafts, film, nature, lectures and performances.

The summer festival The events will involve people in the important issue of combating climate change and will encourage them to think about and reduce their carbon footprint. Local talents are presented and inspiring exhibitions are shown.

The newly created Words Festival will be a festival of words for a month that brings together a program of music, theater and poetry.

Key Council decision-makers will discuss the report and the allocation of additional funding to support the new program at its meeting on February 11, at 10:30 a.m.