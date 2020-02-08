Acting outstanding defensive CFL player Willie Jefferson plans to visit Ticats

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Willie Jefferson will be visiting the hammer over the weekend, according to sources.

Jefferson and his family flew to Toronto on Friday. The Argos pressured Jefferson to court while he was in the six. His next stop will be Hamilton. For the Ticats, Jefferson is scheduled to go to the QEW for meetings on Sunday.

Awaiting Free Agent Pass Rushers Ja’Gared Davis had 13 sacks in his first year at Ticats last season and earned an all-star nod in the East Division. Davis raised $ 187,000 in 2019 It’s time to determine the current price for the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player.

Jefferson set up 12 bags at career level, forced six fiddles, and knocked down a CFL season record of 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33 -12 upset large silver trophy for the first time in 29 years.

After the Greens and Whites offered him less than $ 175,000, Jefferson negotiated his own free agent contract because he thought the offer was below market value. He signed a $ 210,000 one-year contract with Winnipeg that included: a $ 100,000 signing bonus; $ 90,000 base salary; $ 15,000 housing; and travel $ 5,000. The disturbing Passrusher appeared in his first season with the Bombers.

Jefferson’s League is of great interest, but the real deals will not be on the table until February 11, when the free agent market opens.