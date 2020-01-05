Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Acting CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, defensive end Willie Jefferson has declined NFL training requests.

“I understand when I was training with Miami, word got around how good the training was. I should go to a few other places, but my agent and I decided that the training in Miami was going so well that we should try not to do as many others, ”Jefferson told Winnipeg Sun.

“I feel like I didn’t really have to do a lot of workouts with the film that I put out and how well I worked last season. These teams know who I am, what I can do, and what I do on the table can bring. “

Jefferson had a great show in front of the Dolphins staff. In fact, Miami cut everything down because Jefferson showed everything the employees wanted to see – and made a strong positive impression. That was according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk.

“It’s just my attitude. I go through these workouts because I know they don’t just want a one-dimensional player, but someone who can do everything, who can stop the run, pass a rush, and dive into the coverage,” said Jefferson.

“I go into the off-season and do workouts. In the other years I feel like I’m more of a holistic player. I go into the off-season and do workouts.” I can take cover, interrupt the run and pass the rush, and I know more about the game. “

Jefferson posted 12 sacks in his career, forced six fiddles and beat a CFL record in one season with 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

“It was really like a waiting game for me and my agent. I feel like when I trained we talked and everything and the coaches seemed to like me. So I just wait. You don’t know how the coaching changes will and what happens, “said Jefferson.

“I’m from the United States, have the opportunity to play in the NFL and see what the NFL brings to people and their families. I would like to come back to it. “

Jefferson was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Blue Bombers upset Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33-12, and for the first time in 29 years won the big silver cup.

“If there is no opportunity in the NFL, I can easily return to the CFL. I definitely want to go back to Winnipeg, ”said Jefferson.

“It suits me well, with the coaches and the guys who will be there. If I have the chance to return to Winnipeg, I want to meet these people again and try to do something special.”