Acting CFL defensive player Willie Jefferson visits Argos

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Acting CFL’s most outstanding defensive player, Willie Jefferson, visits the Argonauts of Toronto.

🤫 https://t.co/lfooImyQDA

– Willie H. Jefferson III (@Stmn_Willie_Bmn) February 7, 2020

Jefferson spoke to six of the nine CFL teams during the league’s new negotiation window.

If you hear that the free agent DE @Stmn_Willie_Bmn is visiting @TorontoArgos today / tomorrow. Throughout the week there was a lot of attention in the @CFL that Toronto is on the move after the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player. #CFL #Argos

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 7, 2020

Jefferson set up 12 bags at career level, forced six fiddles, and knocked down a CFL season record of 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33 -12 upset large silver trophy for the first time in 29 years.

After the Greens and Whites offered him less than $ 175,000, Jefferson negotiated his own free agent contract because he believed the offer was below market value. He signed a $ 210,000 one-year contract with Winnipeg that included: a $ 100,000 signing bonus; $ 90,000 base salary; $ 15,000 housing; and travel $ 5,000. The disturbing Passrusher appeared in his first season with the Bombers.

Jefferson’s League is of great interest, but the real deals will not be on the table until February 11, when the free agent market opens.