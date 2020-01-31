ACT Brumbies recovers and defeats the Queensland Reds in the opener

Speight’s attempt against his former club meant that he was the first super rugby player to score a goal with his 47th five-pointer in 123 games against each team.

The Reds earned a tight-headed penalty in the 25th minute and went 10: 7 ahead.

Tom Banks crosses the border against the Reds.Credit: Getty

After half an hour, Queensland had the edge and scored a penalty two minutes before the end, which paid off when Bryce Hegarty missed the half-time break.

The brumbies got a drizzle from coach Dan McKellar during the break and reacted accordingly.

Tom Wright, Folau Faingaa and Tom Banks all went past a pedestrian defense to score before the penalty was 27:17 in the 67th minute. A late attempt by Red No. 8, Harry Wilson, secured a grandstand placement, but they ended up paying a terrible second half when the Brumbies held out.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland made a successful return in Super Rugby when he led the Chiefs to a 37:29 win over the Blues in the 2020 season opening game.

Gatland, a former All Blacks hooker and one of the most talented players in the Chiefs’ home province, has not been involved in Super Rugby since 2007 when he was Chiefs Technical Advisor. He has been the Wales head coach and Lions coach in 2013 for the past 13 years.

The bosses saw the lead only in the 68th minute when winger Solomon Alaimalo made a brilliant attempt in the left corner. Aaron Cruden, who has not played in New Zealand since 2017 when he signed a contract with Montpellier in France, came from the bank to try and get three conversions, a penalty and a drop goal to the Chiefs to help you overcome a 19-5 mid-term deficit.

“To be honest, we weren’t very good in the first half, we were pretty average,” said Gatland. The first three games are crucial for us. The Crusaders at home next week are a big game for us, then we’re on our way to the Sunwolves. If we start well and win the first three games, we are right in this competition. “

AAP