Acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile approved by federal judge – Adweek

A federal judge approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint before a US district court in New York this morning, which has brought mobile operators a decisive step closer to signing the contract.

After this stamp of approval for the $ 26 billion deal, companies are still waiting for a vote by the California Public Utilities Commission, which could prove to be the final hurdle of the merger.

While T-Mobile and Sprint closed the deal almost two years ago, the talks between the two companies had turned up and ended years ago. Judge Victor Marrero’s decision today dismissed complaints from attorneys general from 13 states and the District of Columbia, arguing that merging the country’s third and fourth largest airlines would restrict competition and lead to higher prices for customers. The companies said they would have to merge to successfully compete with the top two telecommunications companies: AT&T and Verizon.

When approving the merger, the court ruled that T-Mobile “had caused the two largest players in its industry to make numerous consumer-friendly changes” and that the combination with Sprint “would allow the combined company to continue T-Mobile’s undeniable business strategy for the foreseeable future. “

John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, called the verdict a “great victory” and made a statement referring to the brands of the competitors: “Watch out, Dumb and Dumber and Big Cable – we will pick you up … and you have not seen anything yet ! “

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure added that the decision “confirms our view that this merger is in the best interest of the US economy and consumers.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led T-Mobile’s legal challenge of Sprint’s takeover, left open the possibility of an appeal in a statement released after the judge’s decision was announced.

“There is no doubt that reducing the mobile market from four to three will be bad for consumers, workers and innovation,” said James. “We totally disagree with this decision and will continue to act against the type of consumer-endangering megameters that should be prevented by our antitrust laws.”

The California utility has until July to approve the transaction, but Legere hopes the transaction will be completed by the end of April.