ACLU: improper cleaning of homeless camps may be violating rights

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake County Health Department may have been violating the due process rights of the homeless by removing their camps without providing adequate notification of planned cleanups.

According to a demand letter, the Utah Civil Liberties Union of Utah sent the executive director of the county health department, Gary Edwards, on Friday. It raises concerns that the health department has not followed its own rules to include information that allows homeless people the opportunity to challenge the violation notice before their camps are removed.

"Before the government can take something from you, you should have the opportunity to dispute it," said Jason Groth, intelligent justice coordinator at the ACLU of Utah. "It is a fundamental concept within our democracy, within our judicial system."

Groth added that "under Amendment 14, you must have the rights of due process, the right to be notified and the right to be heard before the government can deprive you of your life, liberty or, in this case, property."

The Utah ACLU obtained digital photographs of the paper notices of the health department violation notice issued before the cleaning of a homeless camp on December 16 in Library Square, according to the demand letter. Signs indicate that it is illegal to camp in an unauthorized and zoned area for overnight camping, in accordance with the Utah code and regulations of the Salt Lake County Health Department.

While the notice states that people in violation must "remove personal items from this area" and that "any remaining item after the date and time below will be considered abandoned and will be removed," it does not include any information on how the individual You can challenge the notice.

The ACLU of Utah in its letter states that notices of health department regulations must include, among other things, "the procedure to challenge the (notice) and the time limits for such contest."

"This requirement corresponds to a long-standing understanding that an individual has the right to be heard in the 14th Amendment before being deprived of life, liberty or, as in this case, property," says the letter of the ACLU, citing a legal precedent.

The Utah code also supports due process rights, stating that “a person aggrieved by an action or inaction of the local health department related to public health will have the opportunity to have a hearing with the local health officer or a representative Designated from the local health department. "

"By omitting the procedure to challenge the (notice), the (notices) of the department do not adhere to the due process requirements of proper notice," says the ACLU letter. "The practical results of the omission are that it undermines the ability of an aggrieved individual to challenge the actions of the department at a hearing and, whether by design or accident, erodes the protections of the individual's due process."

The ACLU requests that future department cleanups and notices meet all notification requirements under county, state and federal laws, including information on how a person could challenge the cleanups.

"We are confident that we can solve these problems through communication and cooperation," says the letter. "However, if not, we can follow alternative courses of action."