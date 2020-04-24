Achievers: Pearl Buck names new CEO – News – The Intelligencer

Pearl S. Buck International, a Hilltown nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of author Pearl Buck and her former Bucks County home, has chosen a nonprofit veteran as its new president and CEO.

Anna Katz will replace outgoing president and CEO Janet L. Mintzer, who will retire April 30 after nearly 20 years of service with the organization.

Katz has a history of serving populations in need, especially women and children. She began her career as executive director of the Southern New Jersey AIDS Alliance Inc., which she founded as a direct services agency to provide support for HIV / AIDS patients and as planning and development leader for the district’s entire HIV / AIDS Services network.

She also served as executive director of the South Jersey Council on AIDS Inc., becoming the agency representative for Kenya where she led a collaborative effort between American and Kenyan agencies to develop an HIV / AIDS Certificate Program for high school teachers.

She also served as vice president of Children’s Services for Dooley House Inc., where she managed the overall operation of the residential facility for medically vulnerable children. In 2011, she became the foreign service officer for the U.S. International Development Agency (USAID), which is in charge of U.S. government international development and disaster assistance. She has served as executive and gender development officer.

“I appreciate the mission of Pearl S. Buck International and believe that Pearl S. Buck’s legacy of valuing diversity and inclusion is as relevant today as it has been in its lifetime,” said Katz. “It is a great honor for me to take up this new position and continue to advance his legacy.”

NONPROFIT PROMOTION

Penn Foundation, the West Rockhill-based agency that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services, recently promoted three women into new leadership roles with the organization. Maureen Gingerich, of Souderton, was named vice president of Integrated Services, overseeing the Health Links program, Administrative Case Management, and Crisis and System Navigation services. She has more than 14 years of experience in behavioral health, 10 of them with the Penn Foundation.

Karen Davis, of Telford, has been named director of the Penn Foundation Crisis Services, overseeing crisis workers based at Grand View Hospital. She has more than seven years experience in the field of behavioral health, four of them with the Penn Foundation. Most recently she has been a concurrent specialist with the FACT (Forensic Community Forensic Treatment) team.

Barbara Kopystecki, of Fleetwood, Berks County, is the director of Penn Foundation Family Services. She will oversee the program’s four clinical teams, which provide therapy and community and home support for children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges and their families. She has been working with the Penn Foundation since 1996 and most recently was a clinical supervisor for Family Services.

NEW HIRES

Courtney Coffman recently joined Grand View Health and vice president and chief financial officer. She joined Grand View Health at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was an integral part of the organisation’s financial planning and preparedness efforts. She started with Grand View from Penn State Health St. Joseph where she played a similar role. Prior to Penn State, Coffman was chief financial officer of Lower Bucks Hospital and suburban Community Hospital, which are members of the Prime Healthcare Services organization. photograph

Attorney Lisa A. Shearman joined the Montgomery County law firm Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupine PC as a partner. Shearman, from Lansdale, is a principal in the firm and a skilled trustee of estates and business. Her practice includes estate administration and post-mortem planning as well as trust administration and Inheritance tax preparation, Federal Estate Tax and Gift and Confidential Income Tax Returns.

Furia Rubel Communications Inc., an integrated marketing and public relations agency in Doylestown Township, has hired Danielle Gower Adamski as director of public relations. Gower Adamski collaborates with clients to develop and implement integrated communications and marketing strategies, including public relations, media relations, crisis communications, content marketing, and social media. She has more than 14 years of experience in non-profit healthcare and human services.

Edward F. Tate III, of Newtown, has been named director of communications and marketing for the Hepatitis B Foundation, a global non-profit company with its headquarters in Buckingham. In addition to directing the foundation’s communications and marketing, Tate will handle these functions for the affiliate Baruch S. Blumberg Institute and the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center. Tate originates from a pharmaceutical and medical technology trade association. Previously he was communications director of Rutgers University’s Office of Economic Research and Development, executive vice president of a Philadelphia-area public relations agency and director of media relations for the Educational Testing Service in Princeton.

Biocoat Inc. added of Horsham, a specialty hydrophilic biometric coatings manufacturer for medical devices, Jayme Nelson as director of Business Development to expand customer engagement and build deeper relationships within the Minnesota and Central U.S. regions. Prior to joining Biocoat, Nelson was with Royal DSM, Nordson MEDICAL, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, and Medtronic in product service, sales and account management roles.

Denise Bye, of Quakertown, Kelly Sweet, of Harleysville, and Arpit Gandhi, of Hatfield, joined HomeStarr Realty as licensed real estate agents serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. HomeStarr has offices in Bensalem, Upper Southampton, Montgomery Township, Northeast Philadelphia, New Hope, and Warrington.