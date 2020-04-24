Achievers: Bucks County Bar honored – News – The Intelligencer

DOYLESTOWN – The Pennsylvania Bar Association presented Bucks County Bar Association with County Bar Recognition Awards during the 54th annual Seminar of the County Bar Leaders Conference from February 27 to 29 at the Hershey Hotel in Hershey.

The Bucks County Bar Association was one of 23 local bar associations in Pennsylvania that were honored this year for sponsoring projects that improve the legal profession, the justice system or the community.

The bar was recognized for its eviction prevention program, which provides free day-to-day representation to tenants in landlord-tenant eviction cases to help them evade / delay eviction while establishing financial means or other necessary means.

He was also honored with a program that assists solicitors in both individual and small practices to help run small business issues.

NONPROFIT NEWS

Longtime Bucks County resident Kim Hearn has been named United Way of Bucks County community impact manager. Hearn brings extensive supply chain, non-profit and fundraising experience to United Way. Most recently, she spent seven years at Icing Smiles Inc., most recently as director of development and communications. In his new role, Hearn will engage with the community on United Way initiatives and work closely with many community partners.

Emily Hammer from Yardley, joined Potential Inc. and with Springtime School as quality assurance manager. In this position she will ensure that the company and its programs comply with all necessary regulations, while also creating improvement and quality improvement plans, overseeing corrective actions, and updating policy and procedures to keep them in line by regulations. Hammer brings more than 18 years of experience in the administration of non-profit special education services. She comes to Potential from Elwyn, Inc. in Philadelphia where she has served since 2002. Headquartered in Newtown Potential is a non-profit organization providing services to children and adults on the autism spectrum.

Terry Dougherty has been named executive director of the non-profit College Settlement Camps in Horsham. College Settlement provides camp and other educational experiences to nearly 5,000 young people each year in the greater Philadelphia area, regardless of economic circumstances. Dougherty has more than 20 years of experience in academic and youth recreation programs, including seven years as executive director of Philadelphia City Rowing.

The Penn Foundation in Sellersville hosted a lunch last month to celebrate the dedicated service of nearly 50 employees. Celebrating 40 years of service were Gordon Hornig (Mobile Engagement Services), Don Detweiler (Village of Hope), Lisa Kauffman (Mental Health Case Management), and Michele Grida (Operations and Quality). Celebrating 30 years of service were Bob Dunning (Recovery Center), and Barbara advisedBrien (Definite Community Treatment – Sellersville Team). Celebrating 25 years or more of service were Jolene Musselman (Mental Health Outpatient Services), Lisa Dembrosky (Wellspring Clubhouse), Tammy McCarthy (Penn Gardens) and Marianne Gilson (Administration). Celebrating 20 years of service were Lesley Renninger (Wrap Around), Michelle Lerch (Human Resources) and Lisa Vasey (Positive Community Treatment – Sellersville Team). Celebrating 15 years of service were Robin Lawrence (Positive Community Treatment – Sellersville Team), Jane Straw (Mental Health Rehabilitation Services), Patricia French (Business Office), Megan Stewart (Intellectual Disability Supports Coordination), Linda Harrington (Intellectual Disability Supports Coordination ) and Theresa Pearre (Wrap Around). Penn Foundation is a non-profit that provides services to address the mental health and substance abuse treatment needs of individuals in our community.