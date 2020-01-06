Acer's Predator CG552K OLED monitor has 55 inches of gaming glory CES 2020

Loading...

At CES 2020, Acer announced its largest and most impressive monitor ever, the Predator CG552K.

If a 34-inch ultra-wide panel still gives you a limited feel, you may be the demographics of Acer’s new 55-inch OLED game monitor. Although striking with its television format panel, the Predator CG552K is not the first gaming-focused screen to a top of 50 inches. HP’s 65-inch Omen X Emperium and Dell’s OLED Alienware 55 had paved the big screen pad for PC gamers at CES last year.

Yet there is a lot of gaming technology that went into this screen. The panel comes with Adaptive Sync support with HDMI Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smooth gaming. And for GeForce gamers, Acer claimed that the CG552K is also G-Sync compatible. Along with the gray-to-gray response time of 0.5 ms, you should not experience ghosting or screen tears on the beautiful 55-inch panel.

The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz with overdrive support, and all these gaming-oriented functions make the Predator CG552K very competitive with the Alienware 55.

In addition to gaming, creatives using the larger Acer screen will also appreciate features such as a color-accurate screen and support for DisplayHDR 400. The panel achieves a brightness of 400 nits and the screen covers 98.5 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space, making it suitable for creative workflows if you need a large panel.

A light sensor helps adjust the brightness of the panel and an approach sensor wakes the Predator when a gamer enters the room. There are also two built-in 10 W speakers for stereo sound.

The Predator CG552K costs a price of $ 2,999 when it becomes available in the second quarter, a premium of $ 200 above Alienware’s comparable offer at the current Dell discount price.

Acer Predator X38: immersive curve

Acer has also announced that the Predator X38 wants to solve this by adding a 2300R curve to the 37.5-inch ultra-wide QHD screen. With a resolution of 3,840 x 1,600 pixels and G-Sync support, Nvidia GeForce gamers can collect details about the screen.

Acer has a refresh rate of 175Hz and a gray-to-gray response time of 1 ms in overdrive for a smooth gaming experience. Like the CG552K, this panel also supports 98 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR 400. The 38-inch panel comes with two built-in 7-watt speakers.

The Predator X38 is available from April for $ 2,399.

Predator X32: Ultimate 4K playing pleasure

If you value resolution and performance above screen size, it’s better to choose the 32-inch Predator X32. Although the X32 does not come with a leading 55-inch OLED screen, it is packed with technology that serious gamers will appreciate, such as mini LED background lighting for 1152 zones with local dimming together with 4K resolution.

The technology helps the panel achieve its DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and the X322 can achieve 720 nits of brightness, making it versatile enough to handle everything from gaming to creative workflows. In addition, this color-accurate panel supports 99 percent of the AdobeRGB color space and 89.5 percent of the shot. 2020 color gamut – the latter ideal for gamers who want to make their own videos.

And with G-Sync Ultimate technology you get smooth gaming with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Gamers drooling on this panel full of technology should now start saving because the Predator X32 gaming monitor costs as much as $ 3,599 when it becomes available in April.

Recommendations from the editors