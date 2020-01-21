Acer Chromebook 712: 10th-generation Intel, 3: 2 screen, $ 329

Acer has been a major player in the Chromebook space with an ever-increasing presence in the education market. Today the Acer Chromebook 712 (C871) is announced with an affordable price, several years of automatic updates and a 3: 2 display that is great for productivity.

The Chromebook 712 has been designed for education and includes features that we have seen on many other EDU Chromebooks. That includes a MIL-STD-810G durability classification, a spill-resistant keyboard and also mechanically anchored keys. The hinge is also designed to stop students lifting the machine by the display.

That display has in particular the less common 3: 2 aspect ratio. This higher aspect ratio can also be found on machines such as the original Pixelbook from Google and is slightly better for productivity, because it allows less scrolling when viewing content on the internet . The 12-inch, 1366 × 912 IPS screen is available in both touch and non-touch variations.

Dive further into what the Acer Chromebook 712 has to offer, there are two USB-C 3.1 ports for data and charging, and two full-size USB-A ports. There is also a microSD card reader, an HD webcam, dual-band WiFi with WiFi 6 support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer also says the machine is powered by 10th-generation Intel processors with up to a Core i3. Pentium and Celeron chips are also available depending on the model selected. There are also two storage layers, 32 GB / 64 GB and two memory layers, 4 GB / 8 GB RAM. The battery life is 12 hours. Prices start at $ 329 US / € 349 EUR with availability in April at Acer.

More about Chromebooks:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA (/ embed)