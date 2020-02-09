AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Much of the Bay Area is subject to wind recommendations due to strong gusty winds that develop overnight.

Sometimes gusts above 30 miles per hour are expected, which can plunge the branches of the tree and lead to power cuts. The lows fall in the upper 30s to 40s.

Sunday and beyond:

Sunday is windy all day with frequent gusts over 30 miles an hour. When the sky is sunny, the heights range from mid-50 to mid-60.

Monday:

The morning is windy and the wind calms down in the afternoon. Heights range from the low to the upper 60s with a sunny sky.

temperatures:

Santa Rosa 64

San Francisco 60

Oakland 61

San Jose 61

Concord 63

Coast:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: mid 40s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: mid-50s to late 60s

North Bay:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: upper 30s to mid 40s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s

East Bay:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: mid to upper 40s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: Low to mid-1940s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: Low to mid-1960s

Peninsula:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: Low to mid-1940s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s

South Bay:

It’s getting windy tonight

Lows: Low to mid-1940s

Tomorrow: windy, sunny

Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s

