AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Much of the Bay Area is subject to wind recommendations due to strong gusty winds that develop overnight.
Sometimes gusts above 30 miles per hour are expected, which can plunge the branches of the tree and lead to power cuts. The lows fall in the upper 30s to 40s.
Sunday and beyond:
Sunday is windy all day with frequent gusts over 30 miles an hour. When the sky is sunny, the heights range from mid-50 to mid-60.
Monday:
The morning is windy and the wind calms down in the afternoon. Heights range from the low to the upper 60s with a sunny sky.
temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 61
Concord 63
Coast:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: mid 40s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: mid-50s to late 60s
North Bay:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: upper 30s to mid 40s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s
East Bay:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: mid to upper 40s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: Low to mid-1940s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: Low to mid-1960s
Peninsula:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: Low to mid-1940s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s
South Bay:
It’s getting windy tonight
Lows: Low to mid-1940s
Tomorrow: windy, sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s
