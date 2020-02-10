AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Good news for the start of our Monday. Few of us are dealing with dangerous winds.
WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range
Tuesday to 11 a.m.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area.
We start today with microclimates. Temperatures range from 32 degrees in Ukiah to 56 degrees in Oakland. Our sky remains fog-free.
The sun still dominates the rest of our day with warmer temperatures.
Tuesday and beyond:
The breeze will ease tomorrow, while the high temperatures continue to rise.
A gradual cooling trend begins on Wednesday when an onshore wind develops.
The highs stay warmer than average until Sunday and there is no chance of rain.
temperatures:
Match: 68/44
Fremont: 66/43
Oakland: 63/46
Redwood City: 67/42
San Francisco: 64/49
San Jose: 67/43
San Rafael: 68/46
Santa Rosa: 71/38
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Maximum values: 60 – 65 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest values: 47 – 52 degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Maximum values: 67 – 71 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest values: 38 – 43 degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Maximum values: 65 – 67 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest values: 43 – 48 degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny and windy
Maximum values: 67 – 69 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest values: 41 – 46 degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Maximum values: 65 – 67 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest values: 42 – 51 degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Maximum values: 66 – 68 degrees
TODAY: Sure
Lowest: 37 – 43 degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather App for iPhone and Android
Weather radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current clocks and alerts
Share: Day Weather Photos # ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love to see photos and videos from where you live! Share yours with # abc7now. You must have taken the picture / video or otherwise have all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
,