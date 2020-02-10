AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Good news for the start of our Monday. Few of us are dealing with dangerous winds.

WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range

Tuesday to 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area.

We start today with microclimates. Temperatures range from 32 degrees in Ukiah to 56 degrees in Oakland. Our sky remains fog-free.

The sun still dominates the rest of our day with warmer temperatures.

Tuesday and beyond:

The breeze will ease tomorrow, while the high temperatures continue to rise.

A gradual cooling trend begins on Wednesday when an onshore wind develops.

The highs stay warmer than average until Sunday and there is no chance of rain.

temperatures:

Match: 68/44

Fremont: 66/43

Oakland: 63/46

Redwood City: 67/42

San Francisco: 64/49

San Jose: 67/43

San Rafael: 68/46

Santa Rosa: 71/38

Coast:

TODAY: Sunny

Maximum values: 60 – 65 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest values: 47 – 52 degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

Maximum values: 67 – 71 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest values: 38 – 43 degrees

East Bay:

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

Maximum values: 65 – 67 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest values: 43 – 48 degrees

Inland East Bay:

TODAY: Sunny and windy

Maximum values: 67 – 69 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest values: 41 – 46 degrees

Peninsula:

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

Maximum values: 65 – 67 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest values: 42 – 51 degrees

South Bay:

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

Maximum values: 66 – 68 degrees

TODAY: Sure

Lowest: 37 – 43 degrees

,