AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – A wind report was issued by the National Weather Service from 7 am to 7 am on Monday. Winds will be gusty from north to northeast at 20-25 mph around the bay.
In the North Bay Mountains maximum gusts of up to almost 80 km / h are possible. The SF peninsula and coastline, the Coastal North Bay, the East Bay Valleys and the Santa Cruz Mountains will also experience winds from N to northeast with gusts of 15 to 30 miles per hour. St. Helena had a wind blast of 87 mph last night!
These dry winds have alleviated the fog problems this morning.
Not only will the sky be sunny today, but our dry pattern also seems to continue on the President’s holidays. Not good news for our rainy season!
temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
Napa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
Concord 63
San Jose 61
Coast:
Sunny windy.
Heights close to 60
Lows in the lower 50s
North Bay:
A windy but sunny day.
Highs: 59-64
Lows: 47-52
East Bay:
Sunny windy.
Highs around 61
Lows in the lower 50s
Inland East Bay:
Today sunny and windy.
Highs: 61-64
Lows in the upper 40s
Peninsula:
Sunny windy.
Highs: 59-61
Lows: 47-49
South Bay:
A sunny and windy day.
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: in the 40s
Monday:
Airy but calmer
Maximum values: 60-68
Weather radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current clocks and alerts
