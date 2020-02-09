AccuWeather Forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – A wind report was issued by the National Weather Service from 7 am to 7 am on Monday. Winds will be gusty from north to northeast at 20-25 mph around the bay.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area.

In the North Bay Mountains maximum gusts of up to almost 80 km / h are possible. The SF peninsula and coastline, the Coastal North Bay, the East Bay Valleys and the Santa Cruz Mountains will also experience winds from N to northeast with gusts of 15 to 30 miles per hour. St. Helena had a wind blast of 87 mph last night!

These dry winds have alleviated the fog problems this morning.

Not only will the sky be sunny today, but our dry pattern also seems to continue on the President’s holidays. Not good news for our rainy season!

temperatures:

Santa Rosa 64

Napa 64

San Francisco 60

Oakland 61

Concord 63

San Jose 61

Coast:

Sunny windy.

Heights close to 60

Lows in the lower 50s

North Bay:

A windy but sunny day.

Highs: 59-64

Lows: 47-52

East Bay:

Sunny windy.

Highs around 61

Lows in the lower 50s

Inland East Bay:

Today sunny and windy.

Highs: 61-64

Lows in the upper 40s

Peninsula:

Sunny windy.

Highs: 59-61

Lows: 47-49

South Bay:

A sunny and windy day.

Highs: In the lower 60s

Lows: in the 40s

Monday:

Airy but calmer

Maximum values: 60-68

