Accusations against Huawei director Meng Wanzhou no fraud in Canada: defense paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The risk of loss is driven by legal risk – legal risk that only exists in the United States of America,” he said.

This week’s hearing in Vancouver focuses on the legal test of double crime, which means that Meng’s alleged behavior must also be illegal in Canada to be extradited to the United States.

The case has seriously strained relations between Canada and China, with Beijing calling the charges “political” and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland calling for the release of two imprisoned Canadians.

Canada lifted sanctions against Iran in 2016 after world powers reached a nuclear agreement with the country. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 and again imposed sanctions and added new fines.

Fenton said that the only risk that HSBC ran in the United States was because of the “peculiar” sanctions “out of step” with Canada and the rest of the international community.

He also argued that HSBC was not at risk in Canada because the country would not impose criminal fines on an “innocent victim” of misrepresentation, which would be the bank in this alleged scenario.

Justice Heather Holmes wondered if the bank might have had a risk to its reputation in Canada, which led to financial losses because investors were wary of doing business with HSBC.

Fenton replied that, although the Attorney General refers briefly to reputation risk in legal documents, it provides no evidence that such a risk would lead to economic danger.

He also said that the bank’s reputation would not be damaged because Canada does not prohibit doing business with Iran.

“No reputation damage can be inflicted on a Canadian branch of a bank for things that are not only fully permitted but that Canada encourages them to do,” he said.

Another lawyer for Meng, Eric Gottardi, said the double crime principle is intended to ensure that no one surrenders to the United States for conduct that is not punishable in Canada.

“Many Canadians are proud of our independence and our unique Canadian approach to criminal law,” Gottardi said.

He said that the alleged case against Meng is not only contrary to the legal test, it is also contrary to the “core values” of Canadians because the country has rejected sanctions against Iran.

Meng denies the allegations and is on bail, living in one of her two million-dollar houses in Vancouver. The judge has allowed her to sit behind her lawyers at a desk, rather than in the prisoner’s box, so that she and her Mandarin interpreter can better follow the proceedings.

China has detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for more than a year without access to lawyers or their families and has restricted a number of Canadian commodity imports in actions that are generally regarded as retaliation.

Meng’s lawyers concluded on Tuesday about double crime and the crown will respond on Wednesday.

If Holmes decides that the legal test has not been met, Meng can leave Canada. But if the judge finds that there is double crime, the hearing goes on to a second phase.

That phase, scheduled for June, will investigate allegations of defense that Canadian and US authorities have conspired to conduct a “secret criminal investigation” during its arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018.

Attorney General attorneys deny those allegations and also claim that the focus of the defense on sanctions is a “complete red herring”. They say that Meng’s alleged lies against HSBC are sufficient to prove a fraud case in Canada.

They also claim that Holmes can, if necessary, consider the context of US sanctions in a limited way, simply to understand the economic and legal risk that HSBC faced.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press