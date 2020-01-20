Accusation arguments seen by Democrats, Trump team

WASHINGTON – Legal archives at the Senate have set out the arguments that will be put forward in President Donald Trump’s dismissal process, where he is confronted with two different allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

An overview of the key points that Democrats are making as they plead for Trump’s removal and Trump’s response as the defense team insists on his quick acquittal. The GOP arguments have already given rise to distortion.

IN MISUSE OF POWER

Democrats say that Trump has abused the power of office by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a telephone conversation on July 25 to announce an investigation of political rival Joe Biden and the Democrats. At the time, Trump kept hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the country.

The requested investigation into Biden, as well as an unfounded theory that had interfered with Ukraine in the 2016 presidential election, was an invitation to get involved in American politics – and served the political interests of the president rather than America’s national security interests, Say democrats,

Trump’s lawyers meanwhile claim that there is no evidence that the president has conditioned the release of aid on condition that Ukraine agrees to an investigation.

The money was released without investigation – and they say Zelenskiy didn’t even know it was suspended until shortly before it was released, although US officials testified to House investigators that Ukraine had asked about the delay.

The legal team says that Trump had legitimate concerns about corruption in Ukraine and that it was appropriate that he brought up Biden because his son Hunter was on the board of a gas company, Burisma, suspected of corruption.

Trump has tried, without evidence, to involve the Bidens in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the Burisma administration at the same time that his father led the Obama administration’s diplomatic relations with Kiev. Although the timing gave rise to concern among anti-corruption advocates, there is no evidence of misconduct by the former vice president or his son.

Anyway, Trump’s lawyers said that breaks over foreign aid are neither unusual nor inappropriate, and it is a decision entirely up to the commander-in-chief. Presidents have the right to exercise their authority without their political opponents questioning their motive or intention, they argue.

___

FOR PROHIBITIONS OF JUSTICE

The Trump government has impeded Congress at every step of the impeachment investigation and, according to House Democrats, instructed witnesses not to give witnesses or to provide documents that explicitly state that it is the House – and not the White House – that is determine the scope of such an investigation.

They say that witnesses who have chosen to come forward, whether public or private, have endured public statements made by the President aimed at discouraging their cooperation. And several government agencies, including the state and energy departments, followed the leadership of the White House and refused to transfer documents.

Trump’s legal team says there is nothing new about the administration’s resistance.

The lawyers said that close advisers and senior advisers to the president have long been immune to testimony from the congress. On Monday, they pointed to advice from the Legal Office of the Ministry of Justice that supported that position.

The lawyers noted that lawmakers began issuing summonses to witnesses before the entire House had formally voted on deposition investigation rules, which, according to the Department of Justice, makes those summonses legally unenforceable. Democrats say that Parliament has “the only power of accusation,” so the process cannot be guessed by the government.

When White House officials blocked Trump’s advisers from witnessing or transferring documents, defense lawyers say they were protecting the privilege of presiding – and not hindering an investigation.

___

ABOUT WHAT AN IMMISSIBLE CRIME CONTAINS

Democrats say that Trump’s behavior is exactly what the founding fathers of the country had in mind when they created the mechanism to oust a president and take away power. Not only that, she described it as the “worst nightmare of the frame maker” in an application.

The constitution sets a standard of “Betrayal, Bribery or Other High Crimes and Crimes” for accusation, and according to Democrats it is a flexible enough threshold to “achieve the full range of potential presidential misconduct.”

Whether the accusations need not lead to crimes is a very important point of discussion. Trump’s lawyers argue that an inviolable “crime requires above all cruel conduct that threatens the constitutional order and, in particular, that it requires a violation of established law.”

Nothing the President is accused of, they say, comes close to meeting that standard. And if, according to these facts, Trump were to be removed from office, the standards of accusation would diminish, the power of the presidency permanently weakened, and a “hostile house” to attack almost any presidential action by a president’s subjective motives to challenge’.

A member of the president’s legal team, Alan Dershowitz, said in a Sunday speech that an unassailable crime must amount to “criminal behavior.” Some legal scientists have strongly disputed that view, and Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, called it an “absurd position.”

It is ultimately up to the Senate to decide. A two-thirds vote on both charges is required to condemn the president and remove him from office.

___

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press