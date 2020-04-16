Accumulating snow ahead Friday night

The calendar may be approaching late April, but a round of accumulating snow will move in Friday night for some parts of Massachusetts.Snow and rain will arrive around or just after sunset on Friday evening.Temperatures will become cold enough, especially over the interior, to support mostly snow from the next weather system. The snow may come down with enough intensity to accumulate, even on some roadways and sidewalks.StormTeam 5 meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon is forecasting 2-4 inches of snow over areas west of I-495. Elevations above 1,000 feet have the best chance to end up on the higher end of that range.Inside of the Route 128 corridor, up to 2 inches of snow is forecast.Areas along the coast will receive a mix of snow and rain with a coating to an inch of snow likely by Saturday morning.”We will flip over to all rain during the course of Saturday, but I think it’s going to be slow to dry out,” Fitzgibbon said. “Clearly, Sunday (will be) the brighter weekend day.”

StormTeam 5 snowfall forecast for Friday night through Saturday morning.

