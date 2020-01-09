According to US officials, the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran has probably been shot down

Loading...

Enlarge / A children’s shoe can be seen on the scene of a Ukrainian commercial plane crash on January 8, 2020, which crashed near the Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran shortly after take-off. US officials say the plane was likely shot down by an Iranian air defense system.

The cause of the crash of a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines on Wednesday outside of Tehran is still doubtful. But Ukrainian officials had suspected that the plane might have been shot down by an Iranian-fired air defense missile – and US intelligence officials have now provided evidence that this is the case.

If so, it means that the death of the 176 passengers on board the plane was the direct result of tensions between the United States and Iran.

A video of a witness from Tehran showed the plane in flames shortly after take-off before it crashed in a fireball on a soccer field outside the city. The crew never asked for help, and the 737’s telemetry was suddenly turned off while it was still in flight.

نخستین ویدیو از سقوق هواپیمای اوکراینی اطراف شهریار pic.twitter.com/M3bZiLLryQ

– Tuesday, January 8, 2020

The heavy fuel load probably caused the explosion at the crash site that lit up the night sky. Security video in the field captured the explosion.

ویدیوی دوربین مدار بسته از سقوق # هواپیمای_اوکراینی که منجر به جان باختن ۱۷۶ مسافر و خدمه پرواز و. pic.twitter.com/AEiM3ZrY3C

– شبشه راوی (@raavionline) January 8, 2020

Now Bellingcat has reported that it is analyzing a video that shows the actual moment the rocket hit the plane.

We’re analyzing this new video that is said to show an explosion in the air. According to our first estimate, the video shows a residential building in West Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), which is oriented to the northeast. This perspective approximates the well-known trajectory of # PS752. pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4

– Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

The crash occurred a few hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases in early Wednesday that were home to US troops. Iran initially claimed that the crash was due to a sudden mechanical failure. The plane’s flight recorders were recovered but damaged – and Iranian officials have stated that they will not allow Boeing or US investigators to access them.

The New York Times and NBC News both cited U.S. officials as pointing out that data from satellite imaging and other intelligence agencies indicate that at least one Iranian missile was accidentally fired at the 737.

Iran’s air defense systems include a number of Russian long-range and short-range systems, including 29 TOR-M1 (SA-15 Gauntlet) mobile surface-to-air missile defense systems that were purchased in 2005. According to United Nations sanctions, Russia has canceled the S -300 missile system delivered to Iran – the predecessor of the S-400 system. Russia has sold Turkey.

The SA-15 is probably the weapon in this case. It is used for short to medium range defense, is intended for medium to very low altitude targets and has a maximum range of 15.5 miles.

Tragically, this would not be the first time that a civil airliner has been shot down due to the increasing tensions between the United States and Iran. In 1989, the USS Vincennes – an Aegis missile cruiser in the Persian Gulf during the confrontation with Iran known as Operation Earnest Will – mistakenly shot down Iran Air Flight 655, a civil scheduled flight from Tehran via Bandar Abbas to Dubai. Two hundred and ninety people were killed.

Commenting on the likely cause of the crash of the Ukraine International flight, President Donald Trump said: “It is a tragic thing because someone on the other side could have made a mistake … it was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and someone had can make a mistake. “