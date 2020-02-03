According to this study, being single in Texas is not a bad thing

The WalletHub website decided to dig into the numbers and see which states are the best and worst for singles. Strangely enough, Texas is not so bad when it comes to ‘doing it alone’.

Texas ranked 3rd of all 50 states. That means we did well.

States were assessed on different statistics. They can be divided into three categories: dating options, dating economy and romance and pleasure.

When it comes to opportunities, Texas was 6th. This was determined by looking at the number of singles, gender balance, online / mobile dating participation and a few other categories. In short, if you are in Texas and you are single, you are not alone.

That means there are more opportunities.

Economy looked at the average income, the cost of living, the cost of a haircut or a visit to a salon and various other factors. Texas came in 22nd in economics. It is not the most expensive, but it is certainly not the cheapest.

For romance and pleasure, the study looked at date activities such as concerts, cinemas and other activities. They looked at how much is available and how much they cost on average in each state. Texas ranked 5th generally in romance and pleasure.

I have seen many threads on different social media sites and forums about how dating in Amarillo sucks, but it really isn’t that bad. I met my wife here.

You can find out more about the research and more of their results by using this link and going to the WalletHub website.

. [TagsToTranslate] vday-mikee