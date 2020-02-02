According to Thiem, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are beatable

Thiem quickly recalled that Russian Daniil Medvedev also marginalized Nadal at last year’s US Open before the Spaniard secured his 19th Grand Slam title.

Dominic Thiem says the next generation is a step closer to smashing the big three

“I think it’s just small details. In the last two finals – US Open and here – it was really tight. It could have gone either way for Daniil at the US Open and for me here,” said Thiem.

“It just takes hard work. Me and the other young players who definitely have the potential to win a slam play each of these four with determination and hopefully give me another chance.”

Since Djokovic struggled at the end of the third set and was standing in front of a mountain to climb, Thiem remembered a small time window in the third game of the important fourth set.

During the serve, Djokovic sent a forehand at 30:30 to give the Austrian a breakpoint. The Serb had to face the possible oblivion and delivered an excellent second serve for Thiem’s ​​backhand, went online and saved the point. For much of the remaining two sets, Djokovic’s serve reached a new level when he achieved a memorable triumph.

“What happened tonight, I mean, if I could say anything, I would just say that maybe I could have changed the breakpoint in the fourth set where I could have the 2-1 lead,” said Thiem.

“He had some problems in the second set. He recovered very well. He played really well after sets three and four.

“Of course there were a few small mistakes here and there, but they happen. In the end it was a very close five. I don’t really regret anything.”

To learn why Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer kept their stranglehold on men’s tennis – they have 56 majors among themselves and no other player has won a major since 2016 – Thiem said that the next level would normally have to beat two of them trio in a single tournament.

“It’s just a very special situation that I think is quite unique in the history of sports. You just have to look at the success they have had, that they still have. It is unique in sports history that the top three Players by far play in the same age, which makes it very, very difficult for other players to break through.

“As a player other than them, you have to defeat at least two of them to win a big title. Almost all of the players failed to do that. That makes it so difficult.”

Thiem will transfer the trust gained through this tournament – including victories against Nadal and Alexander Zverev – to other tournaments this year.

“I didn’t have easy games, especially from the start. I defeated Rafa in over four hours and then dropped out against Sascha (Zverev) two days later. Incredibly intense, tight game.”

“Then two days later again against Novak, who won the most titles here and played again at a very high level.

“I am now very aware and sure that I can play at a very high level for a full Grand Slam.”

