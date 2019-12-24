According to the Toronto police, two men were injured in separate overnight shootings – Toronto

Published on December 24, 2019 at 8:34 am
According to the Toronto police, two men were injured in several overnight shootings.
Police said officials received reports of the first incident at around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
A 19-year-old man was shot at Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York and taken to the hospital in a non-life threatening condition, the police said.
Officials said they received reports of the second shootout at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, when a caller said they had heard gunshots and people were walking and a vehicle was driving away on North York's Dollery Court.
A 25-year-old man was later found with injuries to his buttocks and forearm, the police said.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The police have not released suspicious information in either shootout.
