According to the Toronto police, two men were injured in separate overnight shootings – Toronto

Published on December 24, 2019 at 8:34 am

According to the Toronto police, two men were injured in several overnight shootings.

Police said officials received reports of the first incident at around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old man was shot at Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York and taken to the hospital in a non-life threatening condition, the police said.

Officials said they received reports of the second shootout at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, when a caller said they had heard gunshots and people were walking and a vehicle was driving away on North York's Dollery Court.

A 25-year-old man was later found with injuries to his buttocks and forearm, the police said.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The police have not released suspicious information in either shootout.

