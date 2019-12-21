According to the Toronto police, a man believed to be a danger is missing in Queen and Ossington

Loading...

The Toronto police say a man believed to be a danger to himself and others has disappeared on Queen Street and Ossington Avenue.

Police called 41-year-old Craig Tucker "Elopee," a person who is described as a detained patient in a psychiatric facility and leaves the clinic without permission.

Tucker was last seen on Friday.

According to the Toronto police, the CAMH patient was reported missing on a monitored walk



Police said Tucker was found unable to stand trial in February for assault and assault.

He was arrested for "arrest warrant" but had privileges to live in the community, officials said.

Queen Street and Ossington Avenue are the same area where the addiction and mental health center is located, but the police would not confirm whether Tucker was a patient there.

Toronto's CAMH system for changing the day pass, in which fences were installed after checking the escaped patients



Tucker is described as 180 pounds and five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing gray trousers, a beige coat and a black sweater.

The police said if anyone saw Tucker, they shouldn't approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the police at 416-808-1400 or the criminal police at 416-222-8477.

– With files from Gabby Rodrigues

,