According to the survey, less than one in five gay teachers are there for staff

A new survey found that less than one in five LGBT + teachers visit staff, parents and students in schools across Ireland.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organization (INTO) surveyed all of its members in the Republic and Northern Ireland about their experiences as LGBT + teachers at primary schools.

The opinion of non-LGBT + educators regarding their awareness of LGBT + problems was also examined.

A total of 2,362 responses were received – 90% identified themselves as heterosexual and 10% identified as LGBT +.

Almost a fifth of the respondents were directors.

One respondent said: “I very slowly came out to only one colleague at a time.

“It was extremely scary and stressful. Being in the closet creates an extremely high level of discomfort and stress.”

According to INTO, securing an open-ended employment contract is a key influencing factor for LGBT + teachers when it comes to making a decision.

Respondents also expressed concern about possible bias at the interview stage. One respondent said: “There are still many prejudices.

“I didn’t want to take the risk of one of these people sitting on the interview panel.”

While one in three teachers said they felt reluctant to refer to LGBT + identities in class – either directly from a school principal, another school colleague, or to some extent from a school patron or school director.

The survey found that derogatory language is “still too common” among staff in our schools.

Regarding LGBT + and gender identity, some schools have a culture that doesn’t ask, doesn’t tell – because of their religious ethos or their school patron.

However, the majority of our LGBT + teachers state that school principals and boards of directors have a high level of equal treatment.

The majority of the teachers who took part in the survey described the role of the director as “essential for the creation of an inclusive school”.

However, many indicated that school principals can be restricted by school administration authorities.

The study also suggests that teachers are poorly aware of gender differences and transitions.

Many respondents indicated that guidelines and training must be provided.

Appropriate training was also requested to increase confidence in responding to homophobic and transphobic bullying.

89% of all respondents stated that they had not received any training, although the Ministry of Education requires all teachers to implement strategies to educate and prevent homophobic and transphobic bullying.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: “The results of this survey pose the challenges our LGBT + colleagues face each day and the work that remains to be done to ensure that our schools are safe and inclusive spaces for all, at the center.

“As a trade union, INTO has and will be fully committed to the necessary changes.

“When society changes for the better and we strive to be more inclusive, we have to do everything we can to play our part.”

He added: “With today’s poll, INTO aims to ensure that all teachers and schools understand and reaffirm their commitment to the inclusion and visibility of LGBT +.

“Comprehensive training and support will be essential for all teachers, and our union will be at the forefront of demanding government performance on this front.”