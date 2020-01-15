The state senator, who chairs the legislature’s mixed judiciary committee, said the Department of Justice is not implementing legislative reforms in state prisons, and was partly to blame for a violent incident in a Max Security prison that ended three last week Judicial officers left were hospitalized.

A DOC video shows inmates attacking officials at Souza-Baranowski Prison in Shirley last Friday. After the incident, the state law enforcement union released a statement alleging that the Criminal Law Reform Act was responsible for the violence.

Senator Jamie Eldridge disagrees, saying that DOC management, not recent laws, is the problem.

“The main reform in prison should have been in solitary confinement,” Eldridge told WBUR. “But the prisoners who attacked the prison officers were in the general population.” And to my knowledge, they were part of a gang. I think that has a lot more to do with DOC management than anything we have passed in the Criminal Justice Reform Act. ‘

Eldridge also said that the DOC has failed to implement many of the reforms required by the law, such as regular reports on the use of solitary confinement or restrictive housing. He also says he met Governor Baker about it.

“Essentially none of these reforms have been implemented. So I’ve visited three prisons so far and they haven’t been set up yet, “said Eldridge.” I sat down with the Baker Polito administration and asked: when will this happen? Because – at least in my opinion – the way you reduce tension in prison means more program, more visits and more rights for prisoners. ‘

The DOC pushed back in a statement against Eldridge’s claims.

“All DOC facilities meet or exceed the requirements of the Massachusetts Law, including the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center with maximum security, which houses the state’s most violent and dangerous offenders,” the statement said.

Eldridge plans to meet with the Correctional Services Union and visit the prison in the coming weeks. He says he will work for more officer training, more personnel and more programs for prisoners.

A group of inmates’ rights criticized the prison union for what they said earlier this week, calling it “false and irresponsible”.

Ultimately, says Eldridge, this debate on violence in Souza-Baranowski reflects a deeper disagreement.

“Well, I really think this is kind of part of a bigger discussion about how you can improve conditions for both law enforcement officers and prisoners,” he said. “There are some who believe that it remains a tough approach to crime. But I think you actually need to treat prisoners better. Honestly, this is a disagreement over a vision for what should happen in our prisons. ‘