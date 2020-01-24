According to the San Francisco Pride team of lawyers, the Google ban was not binding

The San Francisco Pride legal team (SF Pride) has found a vote last week to remove Google and YouTube as sponsors and participants in future SF Pride celebrations, according to a statement from the leader emailed to Mashable the organization was not legally binding. (According to a Google spokesman, the company has sponsored SF Pride celebrations for over a decade.)

The previously announced resolution cited what “some voting members of the organization felt was insufficient protection against homophobia, racism and harassment on Google’s platforms, especially YouTube,” as previously reported by Mashable.

According to our previous reporting and a new statement from SF Pride, only around a dozen of SFPide’s 326 members attended the January 15 meeting where the decision was taken. Seven of those present voted for the ban.

In a statement emailed to Mashable, Carolyn Wysinger, president of San Francisco Pride, explained the reasons for the legal team’s decision.

“This small group is not representative of the larger pride community, and our lawyers have found that it does not make sense to propose and expect at a meeting where there are not enough people to meet a quorum The Board of Directors states that this vote is a binding measure, “said Wysinger. “Our board of directors was elected to represent our members and the community as a whole. They have a fiduciary responsibility to work for an inclusive, successful and safe party every year.”

As mentioned in our previous reporting, the authors of the first announcement announcing the vote noted that the board of directors might approve the proposals even though they did not know whether the decision would be legally binding without the board’s approval. They wrote that “there seems to be a broad consensus that applications like this, which are accepted by both membership and board, are binding.”

We have contacted the authors of the statement and will update it as soon as we know about it.

Well, said Wysinger, the board will meet on February 5 to discuss the next steps in relation to the proposed ban and its impact on SF Pride.

When asked about the sponsorship of the 2020 parade by Google and YouTube, Wysinger wrote to Mashable: “We are currently putting together sponsors for our 2020 parade. We expect our sponsors to be determined in the coming months.”

SF Pride has recognized the importance of sponsors and partners in the past. Last year, the organization reported that the cost of producing its annual event had exceeded $ 3 million. Despite an earlier effort to ban Google’s sponsorship and take part in pride last year, according to our previous reporting, Google was confirmed as a sponsor in 2019 and, according to its website, is still listed as a sponsor of the SF Pride Parade 2019.