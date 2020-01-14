(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sB7D8uuWIk (/ embed)

Doom has been around for a long time and it has become an icon among video games. For years, however, there have been several attempts to bring out a remake that appeals to newbies and veterans. Whether in the form of a new edition on modern consoles or a complete remake – the franchise would only blow up again with the release of Doom in 2016. With a huge fan base eagerly waiting to return to hell and compete with a few gnashing tooth demons.

With its success, the development studio id Software has resumed the events in Doom with the upcoming release Doom Eternal. We will obviously see some improvements with Doom Eternal, but for a programmer at id Software, Doom Eternal is the best game they have ever made. Billy Khan, a leading engine programmer at id Software, picked up this Twitter account and alerted his followers that Doom Eternal is the best game ever to come out of the studio. From combat to gameplay, everything is butter-soft that should be pleasant to see in action.

DOOM Eternal is the best game we have ever made. It’s awesome I can’t wait for everyone to finally play it. It runs smoothly. The fight is as fluid as silk. idTech7 pushes so many geometric details. The picture quality is bonkers. Be excited!

– Billy Khan ▶ ️Optimization of DOOM Eternal (@billykhan) January 14, 2020

So far we know that the game will take place on Earth. It seems that demons have invaded and the doom killer has to return home and save humanity. In his new fight against the demonic armed forces, players will find that there will be a lot of new firearms and weapons like a grapple. On March 20, 2020 we will have the opportunity to enjoy this game for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The Nintendo Switch will receive a copy later. In other news, Doom Eternal has received a new trailer for the game, which you can see above.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT337Xe81FQ (/ embed)

Source: Twitter