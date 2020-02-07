According to the NTSB, there is no evidence of catastrophic engine failure in a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others

By Steve Almasy and Nick Watt, CNN

(CNN) – The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people in Southern California, announced on Friday that there was no sign of catastrophic engine failure.

“Visible sections of the engines showed no signs of an unforeseen or catastrophic internal defect,” the report said.

The NTSB report says a witness reported hearing the helicopter and seeing the blue and white plane emerge from the clouds that flew left to right and directly to his left. He thought it was on a “forward and downward path”.

The witness informed the investigators that the Sikorsky S-76B was starting to roll to the left and that he briefly saw her stomach. It only took a few seconds for it to crash about 50 feet below it, the update says.

The report revealed no pending airworthiness directives (no safety warnings about helicopter problems) and that all aircraft inspections were up to date.

The NTSB’s initial results also found that pilot Ara Zobayan received satisfactory qualifications for maneuvers required in poor visibility. The update says that in 2019, he had completed a fitness training course to accidentally intervene in instrumental meteorological conditions and to restore unusual settings.

“Our investigators have already provided ample evidence of the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB, on Friday in an accompanying statement. “And we are confident that we will be able to determine the cause, as well as all factors that have contributed, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents from happening again.”

In addition to 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, the crash claimed the life of 13-year-old Payton Chester; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50.

The cause of death for all nine victims was classified as a blunt violent trauma, and the mode of death was confirmed as an accident, according to the Medical Examinations Office.

The group was expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game the day the helicopter crashed approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

