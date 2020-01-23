According to the new report, the Irish tax system offsets the growing income inequality

According to a new report, Ireland has the greatest inequality in pre-tax income in Europe.

The ESRI study found that the Irish tax system is doing more than any other in the EU to address this inequality – with Ireland in the middle of the takeaway wage gap.

The study found that the broad base of universal social security (USC) and the low entry level for higher income tax rates are “particularly advanced” in combating income inequality.

Fianna Fáil has pledged to lower the USC base rate from 4.5% to 3.5%. It is also promising to increase the entry level for the higher income tax rate.

Fine Gael has also agreed to raise the starting level for the higher income tax rate.

Sinn Féin has pledged to take one million workers out of the USC by raising the starting price for the tax to € 30,000.

The ESRI economist Dr. Barra Roantree said the study was investigating how some taxes would be redistributed to troubled households.

“It takes into account where taxes are going and returned to other households in the form of social benefits or pensions,” he said.

“It shows that the Irish tax system in the EU is doing most to reduce inequality from a point where we are among the most unequal before tax and welfare to a point where we are in the middle of the rankings . “

The report notes that income inequality has increased over the past 30 years – with the top 10% of households now earning 2.6 times more than the average household.