According to the GOP plan, farmers in Wisconsin could get up to $ 7,500 for tax relief

MADISON – Republican Republicans said on Monday that they intended to give farmers up to $ 7,500 each in tax breaks and lower the income tax for some of them.

But they acknowledged that they did not know how much their quick plans would cost or that Senate Republicans could be persuaded to board them.

Any attempt to help farmers should be approved by both houses and the Democratic government Tony Evers. Evers waited to see details about the latest proposals, a spokeswoman said, but last week he doubted that a tax reduction would reach the farmers soon enough.

In his State of the State speech last month, Evers announced that he was calling a special legislative session to include his $ 8.5 million plan to stimulate the export of agricultural products and otherwise help farmers.

Republicans of the assembly said on Monday that they were planning to adjust and add parts of Evers’ agenda with their proposed tax cuts.

“Our farms feel pain and need help now,” said GOP representative Travis Tranel.

SPECIAL REPORT: Dairyland in need

Tranel, a farmer from Cuba City, is a main sponsor of legislation that would allow farmers to claim a credit for up to 66% of the property tax paid on farm buildings. To be eligible, the farm must have at least $ 35,000 in annual income.

The credit would be capped at $ 7,500 per year per agricultural entity and would be in effect for three years, with the first payments being made this year, he said.

Tranel and other Republicans said they did not know how much the plan would cost, but expected an estimate soon.

According to a separate plan from GOP representative Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, the state would change the way healthcare for self-employed persons is taxed. That would help some farmers, as well as some owners of other types of businesses.

That plan is expected to yield about $ 9 million a year in income tax relief, but Loudenbeck said she didn’t know how much would go to farmers and how much would go to other types of business owners.

Republicans in the state Senate are planning to discuss the ideas of the Assembly Tuesday, said Alec Zimmerman, a spokesman for Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau, majority leader in the Senate. Fitzgerald has said in recent weeks that he is open to a wide range of ways to help farmers.

Evers has offered a separate plan to spend $ 252 million on schools and property tax credits, but Republicans have rejected that idea. Both parties are in a hurry to get their proposals approved before the legislative session closes its session for the year next month.

Please contact Patrick Marley at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

