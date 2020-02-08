According to the General Election Exit survey, there is a triple relationship between the major parties

Voting across the country came to an end when the poll found that Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil were in a three-way battle for a vote.

The survey found 22.4% for Fine Gael, 22.3% for Sinn Féin and 22.2% for Fianna Fáil.

The Greens are in fourth place with 7.9%, Labor with 4.6% and the Social Democrats with 3.4%.

According to the survey, solidarity before profit is 2.8%, independents and others 14.5%.

The survey found that participants were asked who they gave their first preferred vote to – and it remains to be seen what impact transfers will have on the final picture.

Micheal Martin, chair of Fianna Fail, and his family will vote on August 8, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork. Picture: Yui Mok / PA Wire / PA Images

Three-way tie

The results suggest that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will now become the largest party in Dáil.

However, it is likely that neither party will be able to form a coalition government without another trust and supply agreement.

Sinn Féin, who doesn’t have that many candidates, will struggle to match the number of seats the other two parties are likely to take home.

The party ran only 42 candidates in 38 constituencies – compared to the 84 candidates for Fianna Fáil and the 82 for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald arrives at the St. Joseph’s School for Deaf Boys in Cabra, Dublin, on February 8th, 2020. Image: RollingNews

Green climb

The Greens have increased significantly by 7.9% compared to their last appearance and are now hoping for a double-digit share of seats.

In the meantime, if you believe the poll, the Labor Party’s share of voters has dropped again, with a 4.6% drop from 2016 by two points.

The Social Democrats would increase by 3.4% compared to 2016, by half a percent, while Solidarity People Before Profit would have dropped a little more than one point if the poll had been correct.

Leo Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael, is voting on 08-02-2020 at Scoil Thomais in Castleknock. Image: Damien Storan / PA Wire / PA Images

Vote youth

The survey found that Sinn Féin’s voice was strongest among younger people – with 32% of 18-24 year olds and 22% of 25-34 year olds.

The quota for 50- to 64-year-olds is 12%.

Fine Gael was 16% for 18- to 24-year-olds, 21% for 25- to 34-year-olds and 22% for 50- to 64-year-olds.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil was 14% for 18 to 24 year olds, 22% for 25 to 34 year olds and 23% for 50 to 64 year olds.

survey

The initial survey was conducted by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD.

The poll included around 5,000 voters in 250 polling stations across the country.

The survey has an error rate of 1.3%.

There are 515 candidates in 39 constituencies across Ireland with 3.4 million citizens eligible to vote.

Of the 160 seats in the house, 159 are available because the outgoing Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, is automatically reset to his seat.

Dogs in the St. Joseph’s School polling station for deaf boys in Cabra, Dublin. Image: RollingNews

Newstalk reporters will be in every counting center in the country in the coming days and will give you all the results as they arrive.

We host election specials throughout the day and you can follow all the promotions on our live blog and social channels.