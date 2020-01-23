According to the FBI, surveillance of ex-Trump aides should have stopped sooner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Justice has concluded that the surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser should have ended prematurely because, according to an order released on Thursday by a secret intelligence agency, there was no “insufficient testimony” for further interception ,

The FBI received an arrest warrant in 2016 to overhear suspicions that he was secretly a Russian agent. The Justice Department extended the warrant three times, including in the Trump administration’s first few months.

However, the inspector general of the Department of Justice sharply criticized the FBI’s submission of these applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FBI is said to have omitted important details from the court that undermine its original premise regarding Page. Page has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged with investigating relations between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a decision released on Thursday, the court’s chief judge, James Boasberg, informed the Department of Justice that two of the four requests were invalid because “there was insufficient information to determine a probable reason for the assumption, that (Carter) Page acted as an agent of a foreign power. “

FBI director Chris Wray has announced a number of changes to improve the thoroughness and accuracy of the applications submitted to the surveillance court. This gives the FBI secret arrest warrants if it can be shown that the target of their eavesdropping is an alien agent’s performance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.