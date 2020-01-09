Loading...

It’s surprising that the current generation of Microsoft and Sony consoles are on the way to the door. Time is really flying and we are preparing to release the next generation platforms from both companies. While little has been revealed on either side, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, took the opportunity to make fans aware that the PS5’s larger features have not yet been announced.

While we don’t know exactly what Sony is planning for the PlayStation 5, some unique changes have been reported. Two of the biggest reasons is that the PlayStation 5 uses an SSD, which significantly shortens the loading times of the console and the video games played. There is also a new DualShock controller designed to provide haptic feedback, and these two functions alone make the PlayStation 5 a tempting attempt.

However, this isn’t the only feature the PlayStation 5 will bring to the market. Jim Ryan recently spoke to Business Insider, notifying the reporter that while both functions are sufficient to keep players from returning to the older consoles, there are other functions that make a big difference to the previous PlayStation 4 console , Of course, these features have not yet been revealed.

Both Microsoft and Sony have plans to launch their next-generation consoles this Christmas. Therefore, they both have about a year to really upset both systems and draw fans’ attention to possible differences between the consoles. With this in mind, for gamers who are after the console, there can of course be a deciding factor that offers the better choice of exclusive video games to play with. For now, we just have to wait and see what these big differences are for the PlayStation 5.

Source: Gematsu