According to the CDC, the second case of a Wuhan corona virus was found in Chicago in the United States

By Elizabeth Cohen and John Bonifield, CNN

(CNN) – A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States was identified in Chicago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press conference on Friday.

The patient is a 60-year-old living in Chicago. She is isolated in a Chicago hospital and is in a stable condition.

The patient flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13. She was not sick while traveling and health officials do not believe that she spread the virus during this time. Health officials say she has had limited close contacts since she returned to Chicago. She has not used public transportation, attended large gatherings, or been in close contact with anyone outside of her home.

The first confirmed US case that was announced on Tuesday is a 30-year-old man in Washington State. The patient living in Snohomish County is in a stable condition at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. He arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 15, before undergoing health checks at US airports.

63 people from 22 states are being screened for the virus, health officials said. Eleven of the 63 patients were negative and two, the Chicago patient and the Washington patient, were positive. The CDC anticipates that a lot more will likely be examined in the coming days.

According to the CDC, the immediate health risk posed by the Wuhan corona virus for the general American public is currently assessed as low.

“We understand that some people are concerned about this virus and its potential impact on the Americans. Although this situation poses a very serious public health threat, CDC believes that the immediate risk to the US public is currently low However, the situation is evolving “quickly,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

According to the health authorities, patients infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can often have symptoms such as fever, cough, headache or muscle pain. A subset of patients may be more severely ill, including breathing difficulties and scans that show signs of infection in both lungs.

The United States has carried out health checks at several airports. Similar measures are being taken by airports across Asia, including temperature monitoring of incoming passengers.

On Thursday, the U.S. disease control and prevention centers raised their travel announcement for Wuhan to the highest level, “warning” that travelers should avoid any unnecessary travel to Wuhan, China. “

Earlier this week, the agency also activated its Emergency Operations Center to centralize the US response to the outbreak, as with Ebola and steam-related lung injuries.

Chinese authorities have linked the first infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, which has been closed since January 1 to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Chinese authorities are trying to contain the outbreak after it has been confirmed that the infection can be transmitted from person to person, increasing the possibility of increased transmission when China enters the busy lunar new year travel period. Wuhan is the largest city in central China and an important transportation hub.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.