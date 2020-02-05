According to Strategy Analytics, Apple Watch sold out the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019

Apple’s wearables business continues to grow, and new data from Strategy Analytics underscore the impact of Apple Watch. While Apple doesn’t report sales for Apple Watch, Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019.

The comparison highlighted in this report refers to the Swiss watch industry, which sold 21 million units in 2019. This figure includes sales of “all Swiss watch brands together”, according to Strategy Analytics. Apple Watch not only outperformed the Swiss watch industry, it also grew 36% year over year. Sales rose from 22.5 million to 30.7 million.

The Swiss watch industry saw a 13% year-on-year decrease from 24.2 million to 21.1 million. Steven Waltzer, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, emphasized that Apple Watch is particularly appealing to younger consumers as Swiss watch brands lag behind :

Traditional Swiss watchmakers like Swatch and Tissot are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch delivers a better product through deeper retail channels and appeals to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristbands. The window for Swiss watch brands that should affect smartwatches closes. Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer and others may be running out of time.

Apple itself does not report sales of Apple Watch or any of its products. Strategy Analytics should treat these numbers with some skepticism. However, it is clear that the Apple Watch continues to grow and contribute to the sales of traditional watchmakers.

In the first quarter 2020 earnings release, Apple reported sales of $ 10 billion in the Wearables, Home, and Accessories category. This quarter was the first time Apple’s wearables business outbid the Mac, bringing in sales of $ 7.2 billion for comparison purposes.

The full Strategy Analytics report can be found here. What do you think of the impact of the Apple Watch on the Swiss watch industry? Let us know in the comments!

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Du6ju7BhQg [/ embed]