According to SIPO, Monaghan Councilor Hugh McElvaney has violated ethical laws

An investigation found that Monaghan City Council member Hugh McElvaney violated ethics laws.

The SIPO Commission (Standards in Public Office) examined the measures taken by the city council after an RTÉ Investigates program was broadcast in 2015.

The program included an undercover reporter who claimed to be an international investor to acquire locations for wind energy generation in Ireland.

Speaking to a number of city councils, the “investor” said she needed help with the local opposition and to reduce the risk of building permits.

Cllr McElvaney outlined the process that must be followed to obtain planning permission for a wind farm.

He promised to act as a “liaison” between the investment company and the County Council, adding that he wanted “a lot of money” if the process was successful.

During SIPO’s investigation, Cllr McElvaney and his legal counsel had argued that the politician, as a city councilor and local businessman, was “keen to ensure, if possible, that such an investment was made for the benefit of his county and local economy”.

However, SIPO said in a report released today that it had made a statement regarding four alleged violations of Councilor McElvaney.

It found that its actions violated parts of the local law and violated the code of conduct for councilors.

SIPO said the city council “had failed to maintain adequate standards of integrity, conduct and concern for the public interest”.

Regarding one of the four findings, the report said: “The Commission notes that City Councilor McElvaney has reconciled his role as City Councilor and Businessman and has used his position as City Councilor to protect his private interests by agreeing to provide information and support for the fictional people to promote investment company in relation to the planning process against a financial reward. “

Copies of the report – which is available online – have now been sent to Cllr McElvaney, Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of the Monaghan County Council, and to the Minister for Public Spending and Reform.

Main picture: Council member Hugh McElvaney on RTÉ Investigates