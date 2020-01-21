Victoria’s former police chief, Simon Overland, now claims that he told his boss Christine Nixon in 2005 that lawyer X Nicola Gobbo was a police informant.

Mr. Overland, who was deputy commissioner before replacing Ms. Nixon as chief commissioner, said that newly discovered diaries from his time with the force required changes to his evidence.

Three of Mr. Overland’s work diaries were discovered in a warehouse in Melbourne late last year, days after he informed a royal commission that the police were using informants he had not kept.

The diaries cover a period from February 2003 to May 2008. Between October 2006 and November 2007, there was a gap that may have led Mr. Overland to authorize a fourth diary.

He informed the Royal Commission in December that he could not remember whether he told Ms. Nixon as chief of police that a lawyer had been hired as an informant.

Ms. Nixon herself informed the investigation that the first time she heard about Ms. Gobbo’s information was when she became a police witness in 2009.

But now Mr. Overland says he told her about it years ago.

“Now that I have looked through my diary, I find that I have had 14 meetings with Ms. Nixon regarding Purana Task Force issues, and I believe I actually did about the appointment of Ms. Gobbo on September 29, 2005 have informed, “he said.

“I cannot remember this meeting independently, but note the content of my diary entry, which indicates that I have told her about Ms. Gobbo’s registration as a human source.”

The diaries were found in an archive of the police after a tip from Mr. Overland’s former chief of staff.

“I apologize to the Commission for not remembering the diaries that were kept during my time with the Victoria Police,” Overland said in a second formal statement on Tuesday’s investigation.

Grilled over the diaries, Mr. Overland said he had made six different requests for any material, including diaries kept by the police, and that none had been provided.

“I was convinced that they didn’t exist,” he said, explaining his trust that he hadn’t kept any.

The investigation was resumed on Tuesday after the summer break.

Ms. Gobbo is expected to testify by phone from an unknown overseas location in the coming weeks.

She was registered as a police officer three times between 1995 and 2009 and helped the police overthrow clients, including some of Melbourne’s best-known underworld personalities.

The investigation before Commissioner Margaret McMurdo has shown that officials have been following Ms. Gobbo’s information until at least 2012.

