According to Samantha Stosur, communicating with the players is key to alleviating bushfire smoke

“It’s about trusting medical advice and expertise and scientific advice … the people who live that way every day.”

Stosur said that she trusted Tiley to focus on the players’ interests and that it was up to the players to contact him directly when the tournament officials went through the issue that was gaining importance this summer because wild bushfires had hit eastern Australia.

“It is certainly something that we have to take very seriously, as walking around in the smoke for so long, or possibly for the time on the track, is not ideal,” said Stosur.

At an ASICS launch of the Gel-Resolution 8 tennis shoe, Stosur said increased communication was helpful to address concerns.

“Sending emails will be key for anyone who feels they can be heard,” said Stosur.

Former number 1 in the world, Angelique Kerber, said on Friday she trusted the tournament directors and her own medical team to make the right calls when it came to playing, while Frenchman Gael Monfils refused to comment.

Tiley said he would meet Jakupovic again on Friday to make sure she got the best possible care after Tuesday’s incident, after having met her earlier this week.

