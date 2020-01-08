According to Rob Lowe, Steven Tyler played a big role in his sobriety

Loading...

Rob Lowe attributes Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to helping him stay sober.

The 55-year-old actor told a television Critics Association panel discussion on Tuesday that Tyler, 71, had already stopped drinking and encouraged 30 years ago – although he had never met in person.

“I was probably sober for two or three weeks and I got a call from Steven Tyler that I didn’t know,” Lowe said, according to People. “He called me and said,” I heard you were recovering and I just wanted to say, “Hey, you’re going to do great.”

Lowe said the call from the rocker helped change his perspective, and he thought, “If it’s good enough for Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.”

He added, “He’s a big part of me today.”

In 2014, Lowe announced that he was fasting to stop cheating on his wife Sheryl Berkoff.

“[I] made my first attempt at monogamy, which was not my nature at the time, and I was unable to do so,” he told Haute Living LA. “It let me examine how I lived.”

Tyler struggled with his own sobriety over the years, although he served Lowe as a motivator.

In 2019, he said to GQ: “I’m running my fourth run. So I have nine years in December. I’m very proud of that.”