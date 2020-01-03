According to reports, Utah Royals FC coach Laura Harvey will resign to take a role with American football

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Before Laura Harvey became the first coach in the history of the Utah Royals FC franchise, she was linked to a job with American football that did not materialize.

Just over two years later, according to reports, he goes from URFC to the main football organization in the United States.

Dan Lauletta of Equalizer reported the news Friday morning, although it is not clear what position Harvey has accepted.

Earlier this week, there were rumors that Harvey was going to be involved with the U18 women's team, although it was not clear if that would affect his role in URFC.

Born in England, Harvey trained Washington-based Reign FC for five seasons after the creation of the National Women's Soccer League, before retiring in the fall of 2017. In two seasons as a URFC coach, the club left 19-17-12 and lost the playoffs in both years, although by season every year.

Harvey was a finalist earlier this year for the job of head coach of the US Women's National Team. UU., Who lost to NWSL rival Vlatko Andonovski, who replaced her as head coach of Reign FC.

Stylistically, Harvey employed a very defensive approach with URFC, but the team often had trouble scoring.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.