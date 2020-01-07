Loading...

The last mission for James Bond is only a few months away, but new reports indicate that a big change has just taken place behind the scenes.

Hans Zimmer, one of the most prolific composers working in the cinema today, was brought in at the last minute to provide an orchestral soundtrack for the film’s super spy action, according to Hollywood’s Insider Variety.

Zimmer replaces Dan Romer, who worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the Netflix series Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and his acclaimed feature film Beasts of No Nation from 2015.

Romer left the project last month due to creative differences and left relatively little time to complete the score.

As a result, it is speculated that Zimmer may collaborate with another composer on No Time To Dies soundtrack, reducing the workload on his already busy schedule.

The Oscar-winning musician is currently working on a number of other major projects, including the superhero film Wonder Woman: 1984, the late sequel to Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick, and the epic science fiction adaptation Dune.

It is unusual for a bond composer to leave in the middle of production. Romer’s departure marks the first time in the franchise’s half-century history.

No Time To Die caused a sensation last month with the debut of his explosive first trailer, which shows Daniel Craig’s last appearance in the role, the new addition Lashana Lynch and the return of the legendary Aston Martin DB5.

No Time to Die will be released on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020